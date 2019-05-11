South Africa

DA comfortably takes overseas vote

By Matthew Savides - 11 May 2019 - 09:14
Voting is an expression of what is possible, it lets us imagine a better tomorrow : Mmusi Maimane.
Voting is an expression of what is possible, it lets us imagine a better tomorrow : Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

The Democratic Alliance comfortably won the "out of country" votes in this week's elections.

Figures on the Electoral Commission (IEC) website show that the party won 74.45% of the overseas vote, which took place on April 27.

Of the total 19,882 votes cast overseas, the DA got 14,802 of them.

The ANC trailed with 2,153 (or 10.83%), followed by the Freedom Front Plus (908 votes, 4.57%), the EFF (765 votes, 3.85%), the ACDP (338 votes, 1.7%) and the Capitalist Party of SA (232 votes, 1.17%).

At the bottom end, the SA National Congress of Traditional Authorities, the Better Residents Association and the African Congress of Democrats got only one vote each, while 13 parties failed to get even a single vote.

Early runaway lead for DA in the Western Cape

The DA has a runaway lead in the Western Cape thus far, with 57% of the province's votes counted by 8am on Thursday marked in its favour.
News
2 days ago

'Elections were tough,' says Mmusi Maimane after DA support drops

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he is not worried that the DA's failure to significantly increase its support in this year's elections will cost him is ...
News
23 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
X