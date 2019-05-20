'Hayi, well, no, all the speculations are wrong' - Mabuza on rumours that he will be removed as deputy president

Meanwhile, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told journalists that the NEC meeting was yet to decide on who the ANC would nominate to be the next speaker of the National Assembly, and the new chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

Just before 1pm on Monday, Magashule confirmed that the decision would be taken at the meeting but that the names had not yet come up for discussion when they broke for lunch.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on the name of the premier candidate for the North West. It is the only province with no nomination whose premier candidate was not announced when the NEC concluded names for other provinces last week.

"We have not entered that debate. We will see, we can't preempt. There will be a presentation and we will engage with that," he said.

The NEC meeting will also receive a report from the KZN and eThekwini structures on the matter around eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who is out on R50,000 bail after appearing in court last week on corruption, fraud and racketeering charges. She is accused of facilitating money laundering‚ fraud and corruption, allegedly to pay back cronies who helped her political ambitions.

"The region and the province is actually engaging that discussion. They will be giving us a report. We are happy with the way they are handling the matter. It will be dealt with at some stage," said Magashule.

He said they were expecting Ramaphosa to update the NEC about the process of reconfiguring the government.

Magashule was mum when asked for his comment following the North Gauteng High Court decision to set aside public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane's Vrede dairy farm project report early on Monday.