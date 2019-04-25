Sewage clean-up and pledge to target crime in Alexandra, post-protests

A high-level government team has begun with a four-point plan to address issues raised during the Alexandra shutdown protests, and is promising a longer-term strategy to improve living conditions in the northern Johannesburg township.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Service Delivery (IMTT) met in Pretoria on Wednesday, chaired by home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, said the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs ministry.

This was preceded by a meeting with the Alexandra Property Owners' Association, the Alexandra Land Task Team, the Alexandra Land and Property Owners' Association and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco). Last week, the IMTT met with the Alexandra Shutdown Committee.

The ministers of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu, Human Settlements NomaIndia Mfeketo, Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, deputy minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Andries Nel and deputy minister of Public Service and Administration Chana Pilane-Majake attended the meeting.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and his housing team also attended, along with Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and members of his mayoral council.

“We are encouraged with the spirit of cooperation from the three spheres of government displayed in this very first meeting. We believe that the intergovernmental approach is the sustainable solution to the problems facing Alex. We have assigned the technical team of senior officials from the three spheres to undertake further work so that we can soon have an implementable plan to discuss with stakeholders in Alex. The work done thus far is encouraging and provides a good basis for us to move forward,” said Cwele.