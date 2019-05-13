We are tired of being a charity township - Alex resident

Alexandra should not be treated as a charity case by business.

Instead, business should be investing in the advancement of the township and its people.

"We are tired of being a charity township, where you will see the business people come only for 67 minutes during Mandela's birthday month, give us soup and many other things, then life continues. They need to come invest," said Sandile Mavundla, convener of the #AlexShutdown movement.

Mavundla was speaking on Monday at the East Bank Hall in Alexandra, where the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), together with the office of the public protector, held hearings into the socioeconomic problems of the area. This followed several service delivery protests that recently rocked the township.

The mood was somber inside the hall where more than 150 people, mostly elderly, gathered to attend the public hearings.

During the hearings, hopeless residents could be heard mumbling. Some even walked out.