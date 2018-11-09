Deadbeat dad lives off child’s grant for 16 years

"On Fridays he would beat me, my mother, my stepfather and anyone who was in his way. It got to a point where I would go and sleep next door on Fridays to avoid him because he would be drunk."

She said the man told her that he took their child's birth certificate and went to apply for a grant when she went to her cleaning job in 2002.

"I had been struggling with looking after my child, so I decided to go and apply for a grant in 2015. I went to the Tshiawelo Sassa offices and they told me someone had been claiming the money since my child was a toddler."

She said she was speaking out now because she had been struggling to change her child's surname to her own because the alleged fraudster was missing.

"I have no idea if he is dead or alive. I haven't seen him in years and we need him to change the surname. I'm not interested in the grant now because the child will be turning 18 next year," she said.

She said she does not want to wait for her son to turn 18 because the issue of his surname is affecting him.

Thulisile Nhlapo, spokesperson for minister of social development Susan Shabangu, said the mother had the right to block the account because the child is in her care.

"She must go to the nearest Sassa office and request to block the card. She should also open a case of fraud against the father and we can provide the financial proof to support her case," she said.