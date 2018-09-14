Shivani Wahab‚ of Sassa‚ said alternative identification can only be used for applicants that have never had an ID book or card. If the applicant had an ID but has lost it‚ they would have to apply for a temporary ID at the department of home affairs.

Warren Ronald Evans is partially blind and homeless. He begs for money at traffic lights in Gardens‚ Cape Town. His ID was stolen and he hasn’t applied for another one.

“If there is no way the government can actually let me be part of the working system then I don’t need the ID. I am quite happy with what I am doing now‚” said Evans.

He said sometimes he meets people who want to help but the problem is he doesn’t have a fixed address. “I don’t have time for Sassa. Besides‚ if I do go then they will say we need this‚ we need that‚” he said.

Gavin Johnson‚ 53‚ said: “When you have a shelter address‚ they help you get a grant very quickly. I can never get one because I don’t have a proof of address. I’m very angry because they don’t feel the pain we’re going through. I was working from the age of 17.”

Johnson used to get a disability grant for TB when he had a home address. Now‚ he can’t bend his arm because of arthritis. He said his medical practitioner deemed him unfit for heavy labour‚ but that the Sassa doctor said otherwise.

Jane Maritz‚ 55‚ had a much easier experience getting a disability grant. She paid R50 for her assessment at Groote Schuur Hospital and received a permanent grant in three months. She said she used her niece’s address as a proof of residence.

Getting a medical examination can also be a lengthy process. According to Ian Veary‚ a social worker at The Hope Exchange — formerly The Carpenter’s Shop — making an appointment for an examination can take four to five months because of their triage system.

“The systems they put in place are to prevent fraud and corruption and that is good‚” said Veary. “My sense is that there are so many people wanting to get grants. Every time you go to Sassa it can take half a day. I’ve sat for seven hours at Sassa only to be given three forms and have to come back another day. I’ve been turned away before because they’ve got too many people.”

JP Smith‚ mayoral committee member for social services‚ said the City has a partnership with the Western Cape government‚ the department of home affairs and Sassa to assist homeless people who want help getting IDs‚ social grant applications‚ medical services and referrals to shelters. – GroundUp