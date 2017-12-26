Northern Cape police have arrested a man in possession of over 80 bank cards‚ 143 South African identity documents and 37 Sassa pension cards.

The man’s arrest in Prieska on Monday was a joint effort involving members of the Kimberley public order police and De Aar Crime Intelligence unit.

Police spokesman Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the suspect is expected to appear at the Prieska Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for money laundering‚ possession of a gas gun and ammunition.

“The suspect was also found in possession of two SA identity application papers‚ 15 account cards from different retail shops‚ 19 rounds of ammunition‚ camouflage army trousers‚ 32 FNB cards‚ 39 Standard Bank cards‚ 4 Capitec Bank cards and 6 Post Office Bank cards‚” said Ramatseba.

The team also nabbed another suspect in Prieska on Monday for money laundering and fraud.

The suspect was found in possession of Sassa pension cards and different bank cards.

Police said he was also found in possession of R10‚200.

Ramatseba said both cases are under investigation and it’s suspected that both men might be linked to cases of fraud.

“The Cluster Commander of Pixley Ka Seme‚ Brigadier Sofika‚ commends the good work rendered by members. The community of Prieka will breathe a sigh of relief‚” he said.

Two more suspects were arrested during the operation for drug dealing.

They are also expected to appear at Prieska Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.