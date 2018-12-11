Sassa officials convicted over social grant fraud of R750,000

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the sentencing of five of its officials to a total of 37 years behind bars for processing fraudulent social grants amounting to R750,000.

The five officials were convicted in the Ulundi Regional Court on Tuesday following a five-year investigation which started in 2013 after police received a tip-off about their scam.

The tip-off led to the arrest of officials employed by Sassa service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute social grants payments to beneficiaries. The suspects included members of the public.

Four of the officials were each sentenced to eight years, while another was given five years.