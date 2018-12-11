South Africa

Sassa officials convicted over social grant fraud of R750,000

By Bongani Mthethwa - 11 December 2018 - 17:41
Sassa officials welcomed the conviction of five of their officials for fraud. 'This sends a message to would-be social grant fraudsters,' Sassa said.
Sassa officials welcomed the conviction of five of their officials for fraud. 'This sends a message to would-be social grant fraudsters,' Sassa said.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the sentencing of five of its officials to a total of 37 years behind bars for processing fraudulent social grants amounting to R750,000.

The five officials were convicted in the Ulundi Regional Court on Tuesday following a five-year investigation which started in 2013 after police received a tip-off about their scam.

The tip-off led to the arrest of officials employed by Sassa service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute social grants payments to beneficiaries. The suspects included members of the public.

Four of the officials were each sentenced to eight years, while another was given five years.

Court orders SASSA to pay grants into accounts chosen by beneficiaries

Application was brought by beneficiaries with EasyPay Everywhere accounts held at Grindrod Bank
News
10 days ago

The convicted officials were implicated in stealing enrollment equipment from Sassa’s Umbumbulu office, south of Durban, which they used to process fraudulent social grants in Ulundi in northern KZN in the middle of the night in February 2013.

They devised a scheme to enrol members of the public for social grants based on fraudulent applications. Some of them were responsible for recruiting applicants for enrolment.

The applicants then paid money to the officials for them to process their fraudulent applications and the officials gave them Sassa-branded Master Card cards to enable them to receive and draw social grants.

Homeless people face an uphill battle to get disability grants

More than one million people in South Africa receive a disability grant from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). But if you’re homeless ...
News
2 months ago

SASSA CEO apologises for grant crisis

Social grant distributing agency Sassa has apologised to the nation for a crisis which led to some grant beneficiaries not being able to access their ...
News
5 months ago

The agency revealed during its presentation of the 2012/13 annual report to the National Council of Provinces that 50 people in Mahlabathini near Ulundi had been found in possession of 127 unregistered Sassa cards, three Cash Paymaster Services' registration machines and R47,000 in cash.

KZN’s acting Sassa regional executive manager, Zanoxolo Mpetha, congratulated the law enforcement agencies and their officials who were cracked the case.

"This sends an unequivocal message to all those who are involved in corruption hoping to defraud the social grant system under the impression the case will never come back to haunt them. We believe this will be a deterrent to all those aspirant in defrauding the social grants system," said Mpetha.

Vusumuzi Mahaye, Sassa's senior manager for communications and marketing, said fraud committed by the convicted officials through processing fraudulent grants amounted to R750,000.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X