KZN ambulance kills three pedestrians while trying to avoid taxi

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three pedestrians died and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the driver of a Rescue Care ambulance had attempted to avoid hitting a taxi which suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

"It is alleged that this morning at 07:30, a response vehicle was travelling on Booth Road in Cato Manor, when the driver of a taxi stopped in the middle of the road.