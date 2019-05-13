Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
An Eastern Cape man out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a "high speed" head-on collision.
Andrew Turnbull and two other people died after the gruesome crash on Sunday outside the town of Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.
“Andrew, our only son and brother to Lindy, passed away in the early hours of this morning (Monday) in PE due to serious injuries from a car accident," his mother Martha Turnbull posted on Facebook early on Monday.
"His friend Ryan Byrne died at the scene. Please I’m begging everyone to please give us time to mourn and to stop the horrible stuff that is being posted on FB. We are heartbroken,” she wrote.
Mrs Turnbull, I send my sympathies but in my personal opinion , he got what he deserved! No man, regardless of how much...Posted by Sharlayne Foster on Sunday, 12 May 2019
DispatchLIVE reported that Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the head-on collision happened on the R72 near Port Alfred in the direction of Kenton-on-Sea.
“A Mercedes Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed,” Rantjie told DispatchLIVE.
“It’s alleged that driving at high speed may have contributed to the incident. Local authorities will continue with further investigations.”
DispatchLIVE confirmed on Sunday night that the Jaguar belonged to Turnbull.
A video posted on social media, purportedly taken by passenger Ryan Byrne, shows a reading of 260km/h on the speedometer.
What happens to a person who drives at this speed on a public road .Posted by Andre Snyman on Sunday, 12 May 2019
Andrew Turnbull was released on R10,000 bail in October 2018 after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chere Gray.
Netwerk24 reported that Byrne also died in the crash. He was a student at the 43 Air School in Port Alfred.
Police spokesperson captain Mali Govender told Netwerk24 the crash happened around 2pm.