Car accident robs young boxer of chance to shine

An injury after a car accident has ruined the eagerly awaited boxing match between undefeated prospects Ricardo Malajika and Arnel Lubisi, which was to take place at Emperors Palace on Friday night.

Malajika, 20, is a former six-time SA amateur champion while 19-year-old Lubisi is also an equally competent former amateur.

The two youngsters, who were supposed to have faced each other in the amateur ranks, were again set to exchange blows in Golden Gloves' "Power at the Palace" development tournament.

Trainer Anton Gilmore revealed that Malajika was involved in a car accident last week.

"A back tyre blew out in Ventersdorp and he damaged his hand and foot. He spent only a night in hospital, but he will be out of boxing for two months," said Gilmore.

"It is bad for him because boxing is how he makes his living. That is what I am worried about; the loss of income. Thank God his hand was not broken. My other boxer who is in the SA amateur team [Reggie Magashoa] was with him, and he too will be out of action for some time."