One dead‚ two injured after crashing into stray cow on Kliprivier Road

One person died and two others were left in a critical condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a cow in Midvaal‚ Johannesburg‚ paramedics said on Wednesday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened on Kliprivier Road on Tuesday evening.

Herbst said when they arrived on the scene the three people were trapped inside of the car.

The fire and rescue services had to use the jaws of life to free the patients.

One person was declared dead on the scene and two others were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The cow had also died.