Bara hospital beds were thrown out for better ones: health department

The Gauteng health department has moved to quash claims that brand new hospital beds are lying in the sun outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto instead of being put inside the wards.

In tweets posted on Monday, the department said it had thrown those beds out for the safety of the patients.

“All old beds were taken to facilities where patients are not that sick, others that are unsafe are in the process of being declared obsolete. Patient safety remains central to quality care. Even Bara patients deserve safe beds,” the department tweeted.