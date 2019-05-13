South Africa

Pregnant Mpumalanga cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash

By Naledi Shange - 13 May 2019 - 19:33
Constable Jane Thandi Ntuli who was eight months pregnant died following an accident at the weekend.
Constable Jane Thandi Ntuli who was eight months pregnant died following an accident at the weekend.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Mpumalanga police are in mourning following the death of an officer, Constable Jane Ntuli, who was eight months pregnant, after a car crash at the weekend.

Ntuli's baby survived.

“Ntuli, 36, who was eight months pregnant, was driving home from work on Saturday evening on the R42 Bronkhorstspruit road when an unknown vehicle struck hers at the back after the driver apparently skipped a stop sign,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Mtsholi Bhembe said.

“Ntuli was airlifted to hospital with what seemed like life-threatening injuries. Doctors managed to deliver the baby on Saturday evening but, sadly, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning,”  Bhembe added.

Ntuli was based at the Delmas police station.

A case of culpable homicide had since been opened. No arrests have been made.

Pregnant Witbank teacher who locked up pupil overnight is granted bail

The 30-year-old Witbank teacher alleged to have locked a Grade 1 learner in a strongroom at Blackhill Primary School, forgetting him there overnight, ...
News
2 months ago

Father of lover's dumped baby wants to take her into his other family

A Durban man claiming to be the biological father of the baby dumped in a stormwater drain says he's forgiven the woman accused of attempting to ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X