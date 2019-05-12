Free State ANCYL launches scathing attack on Mbalula

Divisions in the ANC have once again played themselves out in open after the ANCYL in the Free State launched a scathing attack on ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula.

The young lions have accused "Razzmatazz" of singing for his supper when he told reporters at the Independent Electoral Commission National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Thursday, that if it weren't for President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC would have dropped to about 40% in votes nationally.

Earlier on the day, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said voters had voted for the party and not an individual.

Now the ANCYL in the Free State - where Magashule comes from - has warned Mbalula to refrain from throwing shade at the secretary general.

"We wish to remind cadre Fikile Mbalula that he is not the secretary general of the ANC and must stop acting as such. He tried in Mangaung conference and was rejected by branches because of his unprincipled and opportunistic postures.

"He remains warned that his continued political twerking is closely monitored and he must refrain from campaigning for a ministry at the expense of the organisation and through his consistent attacks on the duly elected Secretary General of the ANC," said ANCYL provincial spokesperson Sello Pieterson.

During the run up to the Nasrec conference where Magashule emerged as secretary general, Mbalula took to Twitter and posted that Magashule was definitely unsuitable for the position he held at the time as Free State premier, arguing that "the man will finish what is remaining of our movement. He will kill it".

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng has thanked voters for voting for the party in power once again with just 50.19%.