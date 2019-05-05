Revving and razzmatazz as ANC Siyanqoba rally kicks off

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday for the party's final rally ahead of Wednesday's vote.

The party's four-month election campaign culminated with Sunday's rally, which saw the 61,000-seater stadium filled to capacity. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his final campaign message in an effort to prompt voters to support the party.

The president entered the stadium with other officials of the party, with ANC Gauteng chair David Makhura in tow.

The mood was jubilant all morning as supporters streamed in waving ANC flags and wearing party regalia. The crowd erupted as gospel singer Rebecca Malope made her way to the stage.

The Siyanqoba rally is the ANC's last effort to flex its political muscle before South Africans cast their ballots.

For the first time, the party offered free WiFi in the stadium and encouraged their supporters to post selfies on social media.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula revved up the crowd as bikers revved their engines to the crowd’s delight.

"When I say 'people's president' you say 'Ramaphosa'," he chanted.

A makeshift coffin with the words "rest in peace DA" was paraded around the stadium.

The ANC is hoping to increase its majority nationally while it fights to hold on to its majority in Gauteng.