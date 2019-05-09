ANC not sold on call for election re-run

The ANC is not convinced that the call for a re-run of the elections by smaller political parties is justified.

A few political parties, including African Transformation Movement and Black First Land First, staged a protest at the IEC Results Operations Centre on Thursday to call for a re-run of the elections.

They were protesting that the general elections which took place this week were marred by irregularities that brought into doubt their fairness.

Among other things, the political parties mentioned concerns about complaints by voters that the special ink that electoral officers put on thumbs of voters was easily removable and made it easy for some people to vote more than once.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula rejected the call for a re-run.

“How do you want the elections to be overturned? Will the things that you want materially affect the outcome even if we were to re-run?” asked Mbalula, whose party is the front-runner in the elections.