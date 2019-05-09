ANC would have dropped to 40% if Ramaphosa didn't win at Nasrec: Mbalula

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday that if President Cyril Ramaphosa did not win at the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference the ANC's support would have sunk to 40% in these elections.

Speaking at the IEC election results centre on Thursday evening, Mbalula said the Nasrec conference was a "game changer" for them.

Ramaphosa won the ANC presidency in December 2017, beating his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was seen as a proxy candidate of former president Jacob Zuma.

"If the elections result at Nasrec was not reflective of change - you know, the way it did and the policy we adopted at Nasrec - if we did not actually take that direction, we would have actually sunk as the ANC," he said.