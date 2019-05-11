IEC intends to oppose any interdict of declaration of results

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will oppose any attempt to interdict the announcement of the declaration of the results.

Speaking at the national results operations centre on Saturday, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo indicated that the commission will not allow disgruntled smaller parties to prevent it from doing its work.

“The IEC will have to oppose that interdiction. We need to execute our work," Mamabolo said.

“I think the discourse has been punctuated with emotions and we have lost rationality in some quarters. The IEC will ensure that it discharges its functions without delay, so if there’s an application to interdict, it’s an application that we will have to oppose,” Mamabolo said.

Thirty-five parties have complained that the elections were not free and fair and have threatened to head to the electoral court.

Mamabolo said problems and glitches are to be expected in any election across the world, but not to the effect of voting irregularities as claimed by these parties.