'We've to crawl before we can start walking' - leader of smaller party

Some of the lowest performing parties have told Sowetan that they appreciate the confidence voters put in them and will continue working to grow their parties despite getting unfavourable results.

About 9.04pm on Thursday, the National People’s Front (NAPF) had 2037 votes, Free Democrats (Fred Dems) with 1691 while the National People’s Ambassadors (NPA) had the lowest votes at 964 in the national picture.

Sowetan spoke to the NAPF and NPA about their performance.

NAPF was formed last year by Bheki Gumbi who is the former national chairperson of the National Freedom Party.

Nkululeko Zwane, a member of the communications team at NAPF said the leadership of the party was aware that the organization was new therefore it could not simply just start big.