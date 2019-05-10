Small parties threaten to 'call our masses' over election protest

A group of 35 small parties contesting the general elections have threatened to "call our masses" to protest against the results of the 2019 general elections.

The parties, most of which have not as yet garnered enough support to afford them a seat in parliament, say they want an independent audit of all the election results and an acknowledgement by the international community that the election process was not free and fair.

This comes in the light of multiple irregularities which resulted in alleged voter fraud - most of which have centred on the IEC's indelible ink that could be washed off, resulting in instances where some people allegedly voted more than once.