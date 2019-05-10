Smaller parties yet to take legal action against IEC

The political parties that threatened to take the Independent Electoral Commission to court over voting irregularities are yet to do so.

The Commission's spokesperson Kate Bapela said they were yet to receive any communication from legal representatives of the parties.

“I’m not aware of any legal process or any matter that deals with an objection but as and when that happens, the IEC will then deal with that,” said Bapela.

Her remarks come after a number of political newcomers aired their frustrations with the IEC for its handling of the voting processes and said they would take their grievances to the electoral court.

However, at the time of publishing, there was no indication from the party representatives as to when they would approach the court.

The parties held an impromptu media briefing on Thursday evening led by African Transformation Movement member Mzwanele Manyi and other leaders from International Revelation Party, African Content Movement, Black First Land First and Freedom 4 Service Delivery among others, to deliberate their grievances and objections.