Smaller parties stage a protest at IEC results centre

Smaller political parties are calling for a re-run of the national general elections following allegations of irregularities during the national elections that took place this week.

The parties have raised concerns about complaints by voters that the special ink that electoral officers put on thumbs of voters was easily removable and made it easy for some people to vote more than once.

Mzwanele Manyi, the leader of African Transformation Movement (ATM) said the parties were not happy with the entire elections. “The parties that are here are not convinced that the trajectory we’re on is the trajectory that is going to deliver a free and fair elections,” said Manyi.

“For us it is a crucial issue that the issue of the ink is the fundamental issue that is undermining the credibility of these elections. As an example, myself, I have voted... as you can see my left thumb is it gets, so therefore, if I had wanted to go and vote anywhere else, nothing stops me from doing that.”