ANC retains Northern Cape and North West, despite sharp fall in support

The ANC has managed to retain its hold on the Northern Cape, despite the DA's aiming to take the party below 50% ahead of the elections.

The final result for the province came in at about lunchtime with the ANC obtaining 57.54% of the vote. This was, however, down from the 64.40% support it received in 2014.

The ANC in the Northern Cape, in the run up to the 2017 Nasrec conference had endorsed president Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa was a major factor for the ANC in this election. He polled higher than the party, helping it to hold onto power and arrest the decline the ANC was on under Zuma.

The DA made some inroads in the Northern Cape, in the 2019 election receiving 25.51% of the vote in the province, up from the 23.89% it received in 2014.

The EFF also increased its support in the province from 4.96% in 2014 to 9.71% in 2019.

The Congress of the People (Cope) dropped significantly in the province and was overtaken by the FF Plus for fourth place in the Northern Cape.

Cope dropped from 3.60% of support in the province to 0.86%. The FF Plus went up from 1.09% five years ago to 2.68%.

