ANC on target with over 60% of the vote in North West

The ANC in the North West was the leading party by votes as of 2pm on Thursday and it has promised to rectify its mistakes and deliver on its promises to the community.

Head of elections in the province Saliva Molapisi said they were happy about the percentage the party had received so far and will work hard to provide services to the people.

The province had a population of 1. 7-million registered people who were eligible to vote.

The ANC was trending at 64 % compared to the 2014 elections where the party got 67.8 %, a percentage that secured it 23 seats in the provincial legislature.

Molapisi said their target has always been that they must perform beyond 60%. He said that has happened despite the challenges that the party has in the province.

The North West was infested with a series of service delivery protests last year in April when residents were saying they had lost confidence in the leadership of the then premier Supra Mahumapelo and called for his removal.

The province experienced another set of protests early this month before election day where different districts were protesting over lack of service delivery.

The residents vowed to boycott the elections and as a result the province was identified as a hotspot of possible protests or disruptions in eight areas.