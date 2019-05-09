ANC on target with over 60% of the vote in North West
The ANC in the North West was the leading party by votes as of 2pm on Thursday and it has promised to rectify its mistakes and deliver on its promises to the community.
Head of elections in the province Saliva Molapisi said they were happy about the percentage the party had received so far and will work hard to provide services to the people.
The province had a population of 1. 7-million registered people who were eligible to vote.
The ANC was trending at 64 % compared to the 2014 elections where the party got 67.8 %, a percentage that secured it 23 seats in the provincial legislature.
Molapisi said their target has always been that they must perform beyond 60%. He said that has happened despite the challenges that the party has in the province.
The North West was infested with a series of service delivery protests last year in April when residents were saying they had lost confidence in the leadership of the then premier Supra Mahumapelo and called for his removal.
The province experienced another set of protests early this month before election day where different districts were protesting over lack of service delivery.
The residents vowed to boycott the elections and as a result the province was identified as a hotspot of possible protests or disruptions in eight areas.
Police and the army were brought in to make sure protesters did not interfere with those who wanted to vote.
Molapisi said the ANC was aware that it had challenges of service delivery. He said when they were interacting with residents during election campaigns, people were raising many issues.
“We have admitted as the ANC that yes there are challenges in the province and that we could have done more."
He said the ANC has requested the residents to give the party a chance. “People are definitely giving us a chance and we are saying to them we will not disappoint them.”
Molapisi said it was clear that the ANC was still a party that was loved by the people. “They are not losing confidence in the ANC. We make a commitment to our people that we will speed up the service delivery issues.
“We will definitely address many of the challenges we are having at the level of the municipalities and the provincial level,” he said.
The provincial legislature is composed of 33 seats and the ANC enjoys the majority, with 23 seats. The other 10 seats were allocated to the opposition parties which was the EFF which is now sitting at 16.3%, the DA which sits at 10.6 % and the Freedom Front Plus which has upped its margin and sits at 4 %.
The first four parties already qualify for a seat or more in parliament.
IEC chairperson Tumelontle Thiba said there was a likelihood that the final results will be proclaimed on Saturday.