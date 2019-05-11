ANC holds on to Gauteng by a whisker

The ANC has barely managed to keep Gauteng from being snatched by opposition parties after the party got just over 50% of the vote.

Following three days of uncertainty, where the party dipped below 50% for the first time on Friday morning with 58% of the votes counted, the party managed to avoid losing Gauteng.

The final results put the ANC in Gauteng at 50.19%, the DA at 27% and the EFF at 14%.

With the final result in, the ANC may still need to make deals with the opposition parties to formulate a government and run legislature business.

The latest election results are the worst for the party since democracy. It had been on a steady decline since 2009 when it dropped from 68% to 64%.