ANC takes early lead in Gauteng, KZN, but it's too soon to call

With just more than two million votes counted, the ANC has taken an early lead with 54.2% of national support, followed by the DA with 26.8%.

The EFF has so far garnered 7.6% of the vote, while the Freedom Front Plus trails it at 3.4% nationally.

At this stage, the ANC also leads in the hotly contested provinces of Gauteng and the Northern Cape, while the DA looks set to hold on to the Western Cape. But it is too early to call as results from thousands of voting stations are still to be declared. The Independent Electoral Commission has placed voter turnout at 64.3% of the 26 million people registered to vote.

In Gauteng, the ANC had, by early morning, received more than 150,000 votes or 52.2%, while the DA trailed it with more than 75,000 votes or 26.2% support. The EFF was also making a strong showing in the province, having received just under 40,000 votes or 13.4%.

The DA is hoping to bring the ANC under 50% in Gauteng and possibly run the province through a coalition government.