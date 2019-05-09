DA looks set to keep Western Cape while ANC holds on to Northern Cape and enjoys slim lead in Gauteng

The ANC's push to regain the Western Cape looks to have failed as the DA enjoys 56% support with more than 60% of voting districts declared.

While the governing party failed to convince the coloured vote in the Western Cape, the DA also failed to get the Northen Cape, one of its targets.

The Northern Cape was one of the two provinces the DA was aiming to snatch from the ANC, the other being Gauteng.

In Gauteng, with a quarter of voting districts declared, the ANC is on 51% with the DA on 26% and the EFF on 13% in the country's much sought-after economic hub.

However, with more than 83% of voting districts declared in the Northern Cape, the ANC had amassed 55% of the votes. The DA looks set to be the official opposition with 27% while the Red Berets are on 8.5%.

In the Western Cape, the ANC is at 27.6%, with the EFF and Patricia Dr Lille's GOOD Party both at 3%. The results may change as more than 35% of voting districts are yet to be declared.

More voting districts will be declared later on Thursday.