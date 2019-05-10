ANC regains a 50%-plus lead in Gauteng but it's way too early to pop champagne

The ANC regained a crucial 50%-plus lead in Gauteng with less than 3,000 voting districts left to declare in the 2019 elections.

The ANC was sitting with 50.6% as the DA held on to the second spot with 27.2% and the EFF lagging behind with 14.3% as the IEC was winding down the declaration of voting districts in the country's economic hub.

The ANC is desperate for an outright win to avoid being forced to form a coalition government or get thrown in the opposition benches.