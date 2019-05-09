LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website
Browse the latest results for your area on our interactive maps or sign up for notifications, and view live legislature and National Assembly predictions
This week, South Africa went to the polls to elect a new government. Now the TimesLIVE 2019 elections website brings the results to life in real time with interactive maps and displays, using information sourced from the Electoral Commission of SA.
Get a quick overview of results for your areas of interest in the country, like municipalities or provinces, or sign up for notifications for those areas and we'll let you know every time the counting passes a milestone (on the results map, go to your area of interest and click the "Subscribe" button in the results panel to keep up to date).
A devoted area on the website tracks what's happening in the most important battleground areas – the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures.
A game changer is that our website, once a sufficient number of voting districts have reported, predicts the composition of each legislature and the National Assembly even before the final vote is counted. As more results are received, the model will adjust and present an ever more accurate prediction.
Readers will also be able to see how their votes have contributed to the overall makeup of their province’s legislature and, ultimately, that of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
Any questions?
There is also a helpful FAQs section that answers readers' most common questions about voting procedures and more.
The TimesLIVE election website was developed in partnership with software developer EightySix° and data and analytics consultancy Outshine.