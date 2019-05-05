Makhura rules out coalitions in Gauteng because they 'don't get things done'

ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has stuck to his guns on the eve of the elections, saying the party will not consider entering into a coalition if the party does not win a firm majority in the province.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC Siyanqoba rally - its last rally before the elections on Wednesday - Makhura said he was already considering the formation of his government.

“We don’t believe in coalitions because coalitions don’t get things done. The wranglings amongst coalition partners can lead also to compromises on issues of values and principles,” he said.

Makhura added: “You will end up appointing people not because they are the best but because you need support of the coalition partners”.