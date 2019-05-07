Be informed by your beliefs and conscience in exercising your vote

My 25-year-old cousin did not register to vote again, and he couldn't be less bothered.

He is one of many youth who do not comprehend the privilege of voting.

However, it is not his youth that influences his carelessness. I know a handful of people who previously voted and refuse to vote now. They dismiss the role they can play in our democracy as insignificant.

Some say the ruling party can no longer be trusted, but there is no alternative. The EFF is too radical and the DA is too white. Spoiling one's vote is better than voting for a smaller party, I heard.

But they are mistaken. Our democracy depends on each vote. The future of SA depends on those who will be voting tomorrow.

Voting comes with massive responsibility. For instance, it's important to recognise that you do not owe the ANC your vote simply because they liberated SA. Rather, consider that your vote tomorrow will ultimately count towards the education, healthcare and economic directives we want.