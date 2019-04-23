Theft charges against Solly Msimanga's brother withdrawn

The DA-led City of Tshwane plans on pursuing internal disciplinary charges against the brother of former mayor Solly Msimanga.

The metropolitan municipality revealed this to Sowetan after the police on Tuesday withdrew criminal charges against Nkululeko Msimanga after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing "100 computers".

The police said the case against Nkululeko, a revenue consultant at the city, was withdrawn after witnesses declined to come forward.

Nkululeko was arrested almost two weeks ago after the city pressed criminal charges against him.

"Both cases were withdrawn. There was no sufficient prospects to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to come forward," said police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.