Theft charges against Solly Msimanga's brother withdrawn
The DA-led City of Tshwane plans on pursuing internal disciplinary charges against the brother of former mayor Solly Msimanga.
The metropolitan municipality revealed this to Sowetan after the police on Tuesday withdrew criminal charges against Nkululeko Msimanga after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing "100 computers".
The police said the case against Nkululeko, a revenue consultant at the city, was withdrawn after witnesses declined to come forward.
Nkululeko was arrested almost two weeks ago after the city pressed criminal charges against him.
"Both cases were withdrawn. There was no sufficient prospects to rule on the case and no witness came forward or was willing to come forward," said police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe.
Norman Mohale, the spokesperson for current Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, told Sowetan at the time of the arrest that the DA Gauteng premier candidate's sibling would also face an internal disciplinary hearing.
The city's spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that Nkululeko would still be facing a disciplinary hearing.
"There are two separate process that will run parallel. One is with the police, which has been withdrawn.
"The second one is internal, which is within the municipality. He is going to face disciplinary charges," he said.
Mashigo said the city has handed over the video footage to the police.
"We can confirm that the police came to us and took the video footage as part of the investigation. Lastly, the matter with the police is still going to be pursued. There is no witness from the city's side that was called, meaning the [municipality as the] complainant was not called.
"There is a statement the city made with the police. We have trust in the police and we know that they are going to do the right thing and we still believe that as a credible law enforcement agency they will notify the complainant to come and testify," he said.
Nkululeko on Tuesday evening told Sowetan he was relieved the charges against him had been withdrawn as he knew that that he is not guilty and there is no evidence to prove that he is implicated in any wrongdoing.
Solly said: "I also feel relieved and hopefully that his name will be cleared, as this was used by the ANC as an electioneering tool to tarnish my reputation."