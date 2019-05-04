DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga has urged citizens of Gauteng to give his party one chance to govern the province.

"Give the DA one chance and if we don't do a better job than the current corrupt ANC‚ then please vote us out‚" Msimanga said.

The former Tshwane mayor and Gauteng premier hopeful was speaking at the DA's Phethego (change) rally held in Dobsonville on Saturday.

Convincing citizens of the province to remove the ANC and vote for the DA on May 8‚ Msimanga promised an efficient government that would put the needs of the people first.

"I believe you will find it very difficult to vote us out because we will deliver‚ and we will deliver speedily‚ honestly and efficiently for our people. On Wednesday you have an opportunity to vote for the same or to vote for a government that will put you first‚ a government that will‚" he said.

Msimanga said the DA's track record in Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Midvaal was testament to the ability of the party to bring about change in Gauteng.

"Where we govern we don't say let's turn around South Africa. After 25 years some are only now realising that they are going in the wrong direction. We‚ the DA‚ say stop the bus and get off‚ let's get into a new bus and make sure we are going forward. In the DA government we are saying let us continue to build‚" Msimanga added.

He said the DA did not struggle to create jobs where it governed because "companies invest in creating jobs because investors know that their investment will not be wasted‚ because by corrupt government looking for cuts‚ we don't ask for brown envelopes".

Msimanga‚ calling himself the next premier of Gauteng‚ said he would wake up every morning and roll up his sleeves for the people of Gauteng to create "a job in every home‚ ensure fair access to housing and fighting crime in every neighbourhood".

"You deserve a government that will put you first‚ not a political party‚ the DA will put you first‚" he said.