Police hailed as heroes after break-in to save three trapped in burning flat

Four police officers broke into a burning flat to save the lives of three people trapped inside, extinguished the fire and returned later with padlocks to secure the property. They have been hailed as heroes.

The blaze started on Sunday night on a stove at River View Flats in the town of Worcester, about 120km from Cape Town.

“The [officers], after braving an overwhelming smoke which came out of the window, broke a safety gate and door padlocks to gain entry to the apartment,” said spokesperson Capt Lindikhaya Mkhontwana.

“Inside the apartment they found and rescued three persons aged six, 12 and 24 who were already inhaling the smoke before the ambulance personnel and fire fighters could arrive.