Cape Town shack fires claim four lives

The remains of an adult who sustained fatal burn wounds during a shack fire in Nyanga, Cape Town, were found early on Monday morning.

City fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they responded to the blaze in Matolengwe Crescent at 6:41am.

Carelse said two fire engines, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle and 14 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

"Upon arrival it was found that it was in fact an informal structure alight and that a person had been reported missing," he said. "A subsequent search of the property found an adult to have sustained fatal burn wounds."

The fire was extinguished just after 7am. No other people were injured. The gender of the deceased is as yet unknown.

Three people were confirmed to have died in separate shack fires across Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.