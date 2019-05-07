IEC removes election official after party agent caught on video counting special votes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has removed the deputy presiding officer from a voting station in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, after a video showing a party agent helping with the transfer of special votes went viral.

"The video, which went viral on Monday, showed a party agent helping to transfer special votes in their double envelopes from a ballot bag used during home visits to a ballot box in the voting station," the IEC said in a statement.

The electoral body explained that the transfer of the special votes from bags to ballot boxes was normal procedure, and that ballot bags were used to collect special votes during home visits. This was because ballot boxes were impractical for home visits.

"After the home visits, the special votes collected are then transferred to a ballot box for secure storage and to empty the ballot bag for use on the second day of special voting [on Tuesday].

"However, the handling of any electoral material by any party agent is strictly prohibited. They are allowed only to observe operations and raise objections. The deputy presiding officer who was overseeing the process has therefore been removed," the IEC said.