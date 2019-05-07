As voting day approaches, here are some crucial things you need to know

Missed out on registration weekends earlier this year and last year, but you've voted before? Do not stress about it, you can still go to a polling station on Wednesday and cast your vote.

However, if you have not updated your residential address it may be a longer process for you than for others.

"Everybody who is on the voters' roll will be entitled to vote. Those who have voted before but did not register in January, their names are still on the voters' roll," Electoral Commission (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

"But those who do not have their residential address on the voters' roll will have to furnish a residential address at the polling station before they vote."