IEC gearing up for elections tomorrow

"The IEC is quite comfortable with the preparation that has been made. The special votes proceeded well, but there were a few community protests in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, but nothing of a serious nature," Mamabolo said.

"We are also using the special vote days to enable the commission to do a dry run so that it can assess and prepare for the actual voting day as much as possible."

To date, more than 200,000 electoral staff have completed training and are ready for the elections tomorrow.

There will also be more than 28700 voting stations across the country.