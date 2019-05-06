IEC staff won't be on strike on election day, Nehawu promises

Electoral Commission (IEC) workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) will not be downing tools on election day after all.

Following meetings with the management of the IEC, Nehawu issued a statement saying they had reached an agreement.

“The national union has managed to push the employer to commit to the agreement that was reached at the Electoral Commission National Bargaining Forum (ECNBF) which directed the employer to implement the new organogram by September 1 2019.

“Furthermore, parties have agreed to relook into the recommendations on the tools of trade that was presented to the employer by the Tools of Trade task team in July 2018. Nehawu also raised sharply the victimisation of its members at IEC and as such parties have agreed on a process to address cases of members who have been victimised by management,” the union said.