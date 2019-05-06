WATCH | A jovial Desmond Tutu casts his vote at home

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was mum after casting his vote at home in Milnerton‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday.

But he appeared to be upbeat and jovial while casting his vote.

Tutu and his wife Leah were among 770‚000 voters who are casting special votes on Monday and Tuesday across the country.

Shortly after casting his vote‚ Tutu walked to the IEC officials outside and thanked them “for coming“.