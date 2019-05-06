South Africa

IEC investigating after ballot boxes found on a Limpopo roadside

By Nico Gous - 06 May 2019 - 15:11
The IEC confirmed on Monday it was aware of ballot boxes found on the side of the road in Limpopo.
Image: Niyazz/Shutterstock

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is investigating a video on social media showing ballot boxes lying on the side of the road in Limpopo.

"We’re aware of this issue and have found it was an isolated incident. Please note these are unopened/unused ballot boxes and that they would have been replaced at the voting station by now," the IEC replied to a tweet informing them of the video.

Errence Mash posted a video on Facebook he took on Sunday after he saw a box on the side of the road while driving on the R36 towards Tzaneen. He was about 8km outside the town.

Mash said the box, with a label indicating it weighed 2.8kg and contained three ballot boxes, was sealed. In the video he lifts up a part of the carton and the IEC logo is visible.

"I don't know how they are going to work," Mash comments.

As im was driving on R36 lydenburg road just after morokotsi atchar i saw this box next to the road then i decide to stop and check IEC box Elections box

Posted by Errence Mash on Sunday, 5 May 2019

In a follow-up video, Mash drove back to see if the boxes were still there on Monday morning - and he found them untouched.

"They are sealed, sealed, very sealed."

The police have since contacted Mash who escorted them to where the box was. It is now in their possession.

Im driving to work,so im cheking if what i find yesterday is still at the scene or not

Posted by Errence Mash on Sunday, 5 May 2019

