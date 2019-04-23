Union has had enough of attacks on warders

The SA Correctional Services Workers Union (Sacoswu) has called on government to do more in order to stop attacks on prison warders across the country.

The call comes after two correctional services workers were attacked on Friday.

The employees were stabbed by inmates at the Goodwood prison in Cape Town. They survived the attack.

Sacoswu general secretary Belinda Rathebe said the attacks were prevalent at various correctional services centres.

"Enough is enough, this has to stop. It is high time that the department [of correctional services] be litigated for these negligent incidents from its side. The department gave offenders more rights than our own officials. The trend will show that offenders target the weekend knowing exactly that centres are short-staffed," said Rathebe.

She added that there was an alleged attempt on correctional services workers at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. The department said no such incident was reported at the facility.

Department spokesperson Logan Maistry said the situation at Goodwood had stabilised and internal investigations, in conjunction with the police's Anti-Gang Unit, have begun.

Maistry said preliminary investigations revealed that both officials were stabbed in the face in a gang-related ritual. Both officials sustained injuries but were discharged from hospital the same day.