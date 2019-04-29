Workers gathered at the Springfield depot on Monday morning to meet managers over their grievances.

Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union vice-chairperson Queen Mbatha said that workers were confident that the city managers would show up during the course of the day.

Mbatha refused to comment on allegations that striking workers had sabotaged the water supply to several areas in and around Durban or that services could be affected on election day‚ May 8.

"I can't comment on that but I can say that workers are not going out to fix faults so there will be areas without water‚" she said.

In a statement a week ago‚ city manager Sipho Nzuza said the workers were demanding to be elevated to the same grade 10 salary level they claimed the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members were receiving.

According to the workers‚ the MK veterans‚ who were employed by the city in 2016‚ were upgraded from grade 4.