Trade unions must adapt to change

Such used to be the power of the organised working class that May Day used to be an important date on our political calender.

Important policy statements were pronounced at May Day rallies or in reaction to such gatherings. In an election year, Workers' Day rallies would even be used to gauge the level of support for various parties going to the polls.

These days, there are still rallies, for sure, but they are no longer well-attended and political leaders no longer have sleepless nights over poor turnouts.

All of this points to the waning influence of the once mighty South African labour movement.

At one stage, trade union federations such as Cosatu, Fedusa and Nactu had over 3-million in combined membership. We would be stretching it today if we put the figure of organised labour at more than 1.5-million members.

Much of the decline in membership is due to the jobs bloodbath brought about by an underperforming economy. But unions, too, should take the blame for failing to adapt to this era of industry disruptions caused by technology and innovation.