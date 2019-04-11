Rampant corruption is direct affront on women’s rights

Born on 27 April 1994, age-mate of SA democracy, it would be dishonest to say things are as I expected them to be at age 25.

As a patriotic South African, I cannot ignore the legacy of inequality that apartheid left us with.

Although I never lived through the trauma of racial segregation, the effects of it have trickled down even to the society that I live in today.

Growing up, my parents taught me integrity, compassion and the value of contributing to the development of SA.

Both SA and I are guided by the constitution and are expected to contribute to the realisation of human rights by being accountable, ethical, and subject to the law.

I think I’m contributing positively to SA through my work and by paying my taxes, voting, by trying to keep my environment clean and uplifting others.

But the country doesn’t seem to be doing entirely the same for me and for others of my age.