Diepsloot: an epitome of post-apartheid SA

Just a stone throw away from Steyn City, one of SA's wealthiest suburbs, lies Diepsloot, an ever-growing post-apartheid township that is home to more than 400,000 people.

The Johannesburg northern township is a hive of activity on any given day. Taxis enter and leave on the R511 at sporadic intervals. An informal traders market lies on the periphery of the township - ushering visitors into the bustling location.

"It wasn't always like this. This place was just a piece of unoccupied land before 1995," explains Madlozi Ndlazi as he muses over Diepsloot's rapid population growth over the past 24 years.

Ndlazi is one of the first people to call Diepsloot home after settling there in 1995 following lengthy court battles with the Transvaal Provincial Administration (TPA).

Driven by the need to serve his community, the 55-year-old explained how the township grew parallel with the country's democracy.