'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate

Durban magistrate Jackie Jonck gave gqom star Babes Wodumo a tongue-lashing as car troubles once again delayed her court appearance on Wednesday.

The common-assault case against Babes (real name Bongekile Simelane), her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee (real name Thobeka Ndaba) was temporarily stood down after the Simelane sisters failed to arrive on time due to car troubles.

Previously a warrant of arrest had been issued for the Simelane sisters after they failed to appear in court and blamed their absence on car troubles.

When they finally arrived an an unimpressed Jonck told Wodumo: "If your car is unreliable, take an Uber or a Taxify. This is the last time this court will indulge you. Next time I will cancel your bail and keep you in custody."

Tipcee also received a scolding from the magistrate after she casually strolled into court with an "attitude".