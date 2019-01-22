It's a miracle: Breech infant survives delicate birth in a van

The delivery of a breech baby at the back of a bakkie has been described as a "miracle".

A breech birth is when a baby is born buttocks or feet first and is considered high risk.

It can result in numerous complications including the baby suffocating or suffering from brain damage.

But Khathutshelo Sibanda was born healthy five days ago at the premises of OR Tambo Clinic in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, despite being nowhere near a surgical theatre.

Her mother Sibusisiwe Sibanda, 28, gave birth at the back of a bakkie.

Yesterday, Sibanda from Diepsloot held her bundle of joy while relaying the drama that unfolded.

She said she started feeling labour pains in the wee hour of Thursday and started to panic because she did not have a phone to call an ambulance.

"My husband was working night shift and I did not have a phone to call for an ambulance at that time," Sibanda said..

She said the situation escalated when her waters broke not long after her husband returned from work.

"He went to look for help and managed to ask a stranger who was driving a bakkie in the area to transport me to the clinic," Sibanda told Sowetan.

" I was anxious but I'm happy that we managed to get transport to the clinic."

She said the baby's foot was protruding from her vagina by the time they arrived at the clinic's maternity unit.

"I had no idea my baby was in a breech position."

Mary Makgotlhoe from the district specialist team in the Gauteng health department was at the clinic for a meeting when someone alerted them to the situation.

Makgotlhoe said they all ran out to go and assist.

"I asked for gloves and rushed to the van. She was at the back of the bakkie which didn't have a canopy in a hot sunny day.

"The woman appeared very anxious and scared," Makgotlhoe said.

She said the baby's skin had turned blue in colour, which indicated that circulation was cut off.

"Seeing that only one leg was out, the worst scenario was that the cervix could have constricted the leg, causing the baby to be stuck."