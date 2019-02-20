Pule Mabe accuser back at work, but nature of new position unclear
The woman who accused ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe of sexual harassment is now back at work, but it's unclear in which department she has been redeployed to.
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that the 26 year old met with Luthuli House's human resource department on Wednesday to finalise which role she will now occupy.
"Indeed she has met with the Human Resources and they are finalizing her new placement in line with the recommendations of the panel. Once they are done, we will be in a position to tell you," said Legoete.
The developments follow the woman lodging a sexual harassment charge against Mabe two months ago.
In her initial complaint, the woman said the alleged harassment took place at the Saint George Hotel in Irene, southeast of Pretoria.
She alleged in her letter that after she rebuffed his sexual advances on at least two occasions, Mabe had slashed her salary, demoted her and emotionally abused.
However, a grievance panel established to look into the matter found "no evidence" against Mabe, and resolved to have the matter closed.
The four member panel was co-chaired by ANC National Executive Committee members Sdumo Dlamini and Thoko Didiza and two other ANC officials.
Details of Mabe's alleged sexual abuse were laid bare last year in a 14-page letter written by the woman addressed to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.
In its conclusion, the panel recommended that the complainant be reinstated as an employee of the ANC.
The woman has previously told SowetanLIVE that the matter was not closed as she was disgruntled with how the grievance panel handled it.
Approached for comment today, she declined, and then accused SowetanLIVE of jeopardising her next move after voicing her unhappiness at Mabe retaining his post as party spin doctor.
Mabe is expected to resume his duties within the next few weeks.