Pule Mabe accuser back at work, but nature of new position unclear

The woman who accused ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe of sexual harassment is now back at work, but it's unclear in which department she has been redeployed to.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete confirmed that the 26 year old met with Luthuli House's human resource department on Wednesday to finalise which role she will now occupy.

"Indeed she has met with the Human Resources and they are finalizing her new placement in line with the recommendations of the panel. Once they are done, we will be in a position to tell you," said Legoete.

The developments follow the woman lodging a sexual harassment charge against Mabe two months ago.

In her initial complaint, the woman said the alleged harassment took place at the Saint George Hotel in Irene, southeast of Pretoria.

She alleged in her letter that after she rebuffed his sexual advances on at least two occasions, Mabe had slashed her salary, demoted her and emotionally abused.